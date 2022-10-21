DSME wins 710.3 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday it has won a 710.3 billion-won (US$500 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a shipper based in the Americas.
DSME will deliver the two vessels to the undisclosed Asian shipping company by the end of 2026, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
DSME said each LNG carrier has a price tag of $250 million, the highest order value ever clinched by a local shipyard.
DSME, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog, has obtained $99 billion worth of orders to build 36 LNG carriers, six container ships and one offshore plant so far this year, far surpassing its yearly target of $8.9 billion.
It represents the second straight year that DSME orders have exceeded its yearly goal.
