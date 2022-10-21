Military reports 213 more COVID-19 cases
14:14 October 21, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 283,753, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 152 from the Army, 21 from the Air Force, 22 from the Navy, 12 from units under the direct control of the ministry and six from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,384 military personnel are under treatment.
