3 workers suffer cardiac arrest after fall at construction site

14:44 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Eight workers sustained injuries after a fall at a warehouse construction site in Anseong, south of Seoul, Friday, and three of them suffered cardiac arrest, police and rescue officials said.

The accident occurred at the construction site of a low-temperature warehouse in Anseong's Wongok district, about 80 km south of the capital, shortly after 1 p.m.

The eight workers fell 5 to 6 meters to the third floor of the building while pouring cement on the fourth floor, apparently due to the collapse of the formwork, the officials said.

Five of them were seriously injured and three were in a state of cardiac arrest, they said.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

