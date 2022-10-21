Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea urges effort to attain this year's economic goals during Cabinet meeting
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting to assess its economic performance so far this year and called for utmost efforts to achieve its goals in the remaining months, its state media reported Thursday.
At the expanded plenary meeting of the Cabinet held the previous day, Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun made a report on the economic performance and plans for the third and fourth quarters of this year and discussed ways to carry out the economic plan set forth by leader Kim Jong-un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired around 100 additional artillery shells into waters off its west coast Wednesday, South Korea's military said, following its overnight launch of artillery rounds.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the shells lobbed into the Yellow Sea from Yonan County, South Hwanghae Province, starting at 12:30 p.m.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas
SEOUL -- North Korea's military warned South Korea on Wednesday to halt what it calls "provocations in frontline areas," having again fired hundreds of artillery shots into maritime buffer zones near their border in response to field drills under way in the South.
In its second statement directed at the South on the day, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said the North's troops opened "threatening and warning fire" again into the eastern and western waters in response to the firing by the "enemies" of over 10 shots from multiple rocket launchers near the border between around 8:27 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. in "another military provocation."
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- North Korea fired artillery rounds into a buffer zone with South Korea that is designed to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
The North fired some 100 artillery rounds into the Yellow Sea from around 10 p.m. Tuesday and another 150 rounds into the East Sea from 11 p.m., according to the JCS.
(END)