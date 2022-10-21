Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Oct. 17 -- S. Korea keeping close tabs on N. Korea during Hoguk drills
18 -- Seoul voices regret over N.K.'s removal of S. Korean-built facilities at Mt. Kumgang resort
19 -- N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military
N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas
JCS chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss possible response to N. Korean provocation
20 -- S. Korean envoy raises issue of female N.K. defectors' human rights at U.N. meeting
S. Korea considering co-sponsoring U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry
21 -- Top commanders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow close security ties to counter N. Korean threats
