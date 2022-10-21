S. Korean amateur pinching herself playing in LPGA tournament for 1st time
By Yoo Jee-ho
WONJU, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- As an aspiring professional golfer growing up, South Korean amateur Yoo Hyun-jo watched, in her own words, "a lot of LPGA tournaments" on television.
This week, Yoo can't watch the ongoing LPGA tournament live on TV because she is playing in it.
"I still find it so hard to believe I am playing with such great players here," Yoo told Yonhap News Agency Friday after completing her second round at the BMW Ladies Championship. Being staged at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, about 85 kilometers east of Seoul, this is the only LPGA tournament held in South Korea each season.
Yoo and another amateur, Kim Min-sol, received a sponsor's invitation to play among LPGA professionals this week. Both won a national amateur title earlier this year.
"It's an honor just to be here, and I was a nervous wreck on the first hole," Yoo, 17, said with a smile. "But then I decided I should enjoy myself and try to learn as much as I can from the pros. I've been having a lot of fun."
Kim shot an eight-under 64 in the opening round to rank second, and followed that with a 70 on Friday. It was Yoo's turn to make some noise Friday, as she posted a 68 with three birdies, one eagle and one bogey.
"My ball striking was way off yesterday. And since the greens here are much faster and have more undulations than the ones I've played on, I struggled on and around the greens, too," Yoo said. "Today, I struck the ball much better and I didn't miss much off the tee. And I made a few putts."
Yoo played with two South Korean LPGA veterans: Amy Yang, a four-time winner and the 2016 Olympian; and Lee Jeong-eun, the 2019 U.S. Women's Open champion and the 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year.
"Yang is an incredible ball striker," Yoo marveled at the 33-year-old player. "I try to hit the ball hard, but she has such a smooth swing."
Yoo said she wanted to win the amateur bragging rights over Kim this week and added, "I want to pick up as many birdies as I can over the next two rounds."
"I feel pretty good about my ball striking now," she continued. "I want to keep playing aggressive."
Yoo said she plans to turn pro next year. She once harbored dreams of winning the ANA Inspiration, one of five LPGA majors, thanks to its unique tradition of having the champion jump into the pond next to the 18th green at the Mission Hills Country Club, known as "Poppie's Pond."
Much to Yoo's chagrin, the tournament will no longer be played at the iconic California course. It has since adopted a new sponsor and has been rebranded as the Chevron Championship. Mission Hills hosted the event for the final time this spring, and it will be moved to Texas next year.
"Why did they have to change it? What am I going to do now?" Yoo said, laughing. "Now, I want to win the BMW Ladies Championship. Hopefully, this tournament will still be around when I am a pro."
