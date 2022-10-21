Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Yoon to make budget speech at National Assembly next week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to give a budget speech at the National Assembly next week, outlining his government's spending plan for next year, the presidential office said Friday.
In the address set for next Tuesday, Yoon is expected to ask for bipartisan support for the 2023 budget plan, according to Yoon's office.
(4th LD) Opposition leader proposes special counsel probe into Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called Friday for an independent counsel investigation into a corruption scandal that led to an arrest warrant request for one of his closest aides, claiming his innocence as a prosecution probe closes in on him.
Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party made the remark after prosecutors sought the warrant for Kim Yong, a longtime confidant of Lee, for allegedly receiving 847 million won (US$593,552) in illegal political funds from real estate developers involved in a corruption-laden project in the city of Seongnam.
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant sought for close aide of opposition leader on illegal political funds charges
SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Friday for a close confidant of Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), on charges of taking illegal political funds from real estate developers, officials said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed for the warrant for Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank, on suspicion of receiving a total of 847 million won (US$593,552) from property developers in the city of Seongnam in violation of the political fund law.
(LEAD) Court holds hearings to decide on ex-defense chief's arrest over slain fisheries official
SEOUL -- Former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee attended court hearings held Friday to determine whether they should be arrested over the previous administration's mishandling of the 2020 death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
Neither of them answered any questions from reporters when entering the Seoul Central District Court for the hearings.
(2nd LD) Navy eyes creation of unmanned command in 2040s
SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy is seeking to create a new command running unmanned ships, submarines and aircraft in the 2040s, the armed service said Friday, in an effort to address a potential troop shortage caused by the country's low birthrate.
During a parliamentary audit, the Navy unveiled a series of policy goals, including removing one of the three fleet commands and creating the new command employing unmanned naval assets.
(2nd LD) 2 workers die, 3 others injured after fall at construction site
SEOUL -- Two workers died and three other workers sustained injuries after a fall at a warehouse construction site in Anseong, south of Seoul, on Friday, police and rescue officials said.
The accident occurred at the construction site of a low-temperature warehouse in Anseong's Wongok district, about 80 km south of the capital, shortly after 1 p.m.
(Yonhap Interview) Jeep's 1st all-electric model Avenger 'just around the corner' in S. Korea
YANGYANG, South Korea -- Stellantis will soon launch the Jeep brand's first fully electric model, Avenger SUV, in South Korea to boost local sales and in line with the group's zero emission goals, its Korean managing director has said.
Stellantis -- a 50:50 joint venture between U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker PSA Group -- sells Jeep, Peugeot and DS brand models in South Korea. DS was initially introduced as a luxury sub brand of Citroen and became a stand-alone brand later.
