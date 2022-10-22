Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 October 22, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 40

Incheon 18/12 Cloudy 40

Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 21/10 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 21/10 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 22/14 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 21/12 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/13 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

