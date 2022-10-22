Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung proposes special counsel probe into Daejang-dong development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee suggests special probe into Daejang-dong scandal, ruling party refuses (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party criticizes Lee Jae-myung's call for Daejang-dong probe as time-stalling (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung wants probe on Daejang-dong, ruling party calls against 'time stalling' (Segye Times)

-- 'Kim Yong promised to move ammunition storage in Anyang if Lee won presidential election' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Lee Jae-myung's election confidant' Kim Yong issued arrest warrant (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Stop this war': 8 months since Russian invasion of Ukraine (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Lee responsible for his order': Yoo Dong-gyu (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Surging heating costs frighten Europe (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Major retail, department stores fly high despite recession woes (Korea Economic Daily)

