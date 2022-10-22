Tensions rise ahead of rival political rallies in downtown Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Conservative and progressive activists were set to stage large-scale demonstrations in downtown Seoul on Saturday, prompting police to take measures to prepare for traffic disruptions and possible violence.
Tens of thousands of right-wing activists, including members of the far-right Liberty Unification Party, are scheduled to begin a rally in Gwanghwamun at 3 p.m. against what they call pro-North Korea sympathizers.
The organizer expects about 30,000 will participate in the event.
Progressive activists are slated to hold an anti-government protest on nearby streets from 4 p.m. Organizers of that rally estimate some 100,000 people will take part while police project around 7,000 participants.
After the event, they plan to embark on a 5-kilometer march toward Samgakji, near the presidential office in Yongsan, at 6:30 p.m.
In the same place, about 4,000 members of right-wing civic groups plan to gather for a political rally at 4 p.m.
Top officials of the National Police Agency discussed measures Friday to cope with possible violent clash between rival protesters and minimize traffic congestion. The meeting was presided over by Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)