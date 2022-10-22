Go to Contents
Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na releases pre-ceremony photos before exchanging vows

12:59 October 22, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na released her pre-wedding photos on Saturday before tying the knot with a classical singer later in the day.

This pre-wedding photo released by All That Sports on Oct. 22, 2022, shows South Korean former figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and South Korean classical singer Ko Woo-rim. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim's Seoul-based agency, All That Sports, released the former figure skater's portraits with her groom, Ko Woo-rim.

The ceremony was to take place later Saturday in Seoul, open only to family and friends.

Kim announced her engagement with Ko, a 27-year-old member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella, in July.

This pre-wedding photo released by All That Sports on Oct. 22, 2022, shows South Korean former figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and South Korean classical singer Ko Woo-rim. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim, 32, is one of the most beloved athletes in South Korean sports history. She won the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and followed that up with the silver medal in 2014. Kim remains the only South Korean figure skater to have won an Olympic medal. She also counts two world championships among her international titles.

This pre-wedding photo released by All That Sports on Oct. 22, 2022, shows South Korean former figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and South Korean classical singer Ko Woo-rim. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

