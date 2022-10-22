Retiring golfer Choi Na-yeon gets hole-in-one, wins luxury vehicle in final LPGA tournament
WONJU, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Retiring South Korean golfer Choi Na-yeon gave herself quite the gift on Saturday, as she picked up an ace at her final LPGA tournament.
Choi's hole-in-one came at the par-three 12th hole during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, some 85 kilometers east of Seoul.
Her six-iron dropped just short of the cup and the ball soon disappeared into the hole.
Thanks to the ace, Choi will take home BMW's New X7 sports activity vehicle.
Choi, a nine-time LPGA winner and the 2012 U.S. Women's Open champion, announced her retirement plans earlier this month. She said the BMW Ladies Championship, the lone LPGA event in South Korea each season, would be her LPGA swan song.
Choi began the third round at five-over, well out of contention, but there is no cut in this 78-player tournament.
