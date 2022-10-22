Military reports 299 more COVID-19 cases
15:07 October 22, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 299 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,048, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 220 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 19 from the Navy, 16 from units under the direct control of the ministry and four from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,492 military personnel are under treatment.
