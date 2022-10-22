(LEAD) Heroes' 'Mr. October' comes through again in KBO postseason

Song Sung-mun, dubbed "Mr. October," lived up to his moniker once again Saturday, when he smacked a go-ahead, two-run home run off Wiz starter Wes Benjamin to put the Heroes up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 5 of the best-of-five first round. The Heroes hung on to win 4-3 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and punch a ticket to the next round against the LG Twins.

