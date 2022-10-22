Suwon Samsung Bluewings drop to K League promotion-relegation playoff
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Suwon Samsung Bluewings, one of the marquee franchises in South Korean football's top division with four titles, are in danger of being relegated to the lower division next year after dropping into a do-or-die playoff.
Despite beating Gimcheon Sangmu FC 3-1 on Saturday, Suwon Samsung finished their K League 1 season in 10th place out of 12 clubs with 44 points.
Starting this season, the 12th-team in the K League 1 will get directly relegated to the K League 2, while the 10th- and 11th-place teams fall into promotion-relegation playoffs against K League 2 contestants.
Seongnam FC had long clinched the worst record in the K League 1, and they finished with 30 points after having a 4-4 draw with Daegu FC on Saturday.
Gimcheon Sangmu settled for 11th at 38 points.
In the playoffs, Gimcheon Sangmu will face Daejeon Hana Citizen FC. Suwon Samsung's opponent will be determined later. Both of the playoffs will be played in two legs, next Wednesday and then next Saturday.
FC Seoul barely avoided falling into the playoffs after defeating Suwon FC 2-0 on Saturday and improving to 46 points.
After 33 matches this season, the 12 K League 1 clubs were divided into two tiers: "Final A" for the top six and "Final B" for the bottom six. The Final B clubs finished their season Saturday, and the top six teams will wrap things up Sunday.
Ulsan Hyundai FC clinched the league title with a victory Tuesday and will host Jeju United with a chance to celebrate their first championship in 17 years with another win.
