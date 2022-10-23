Sunday's weather forecast
09:03 October 23, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/11 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 17/10 Sunny 70
Gangneung 15/13 Rain 80
Jeonju 19/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 18/16 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/12 Sunny 20
Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20
