Sunday's weather forecast

09:03 October 23, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/11 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 17/10 Sunny 70

Gangneung 15/13 Rain 80

Jeonju 19/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/16 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/12 Sunny 20

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20
