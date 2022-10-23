Korean film 'Jeong-sun' wins grand jury, best actress awards at Rome Film Fest
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- "Jeong-sun," a South Korean film depicting a victim of an intimate video leak, has brought home two prizes at the 2022 Rome Film Fest, the event's website showed Sunday.
The international film event awarded the Grand Jury Prize to the film directed by Jeong Ji-hye and Best Actress to Kim Kum-soon who played the main role in the film, according to an announcement on the website.
The film tells a story of how a single middle-aged woman named Jeong-sun, who had an intimate video of her filmed by a boyfriend and leaked. She reclaims her identity fighting the video leakage.
It was the only Korean film among the 16 titles that competed in this year's Rome Film Fest, its 17th edition, held on Saturday at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.
