Military reports 178 additional COVID-19 cases

14:42 October 23, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 178 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,226, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 123 from the Army, 21 from the Air Force, 10 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and four from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,449 military personnel are under treatment.

This photo of a coronavirus diagnosis and analysis lab of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is provided by the organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

