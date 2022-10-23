New logo of S. Korea's presidential office unveiled
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office made public its new emblem Sunday, more than five months after Yoon Suk-yeol began his term at the Yongsan office in central Seoul.
He moved the country's presidential office to the Yongsan compound from Cheong Wa Dae in a northern part of the capital.
The new logo features a phoenix symbolizing the nation's president and its national flower, the Rose of Sharon, against the backdrop of the building that contains the presidential office in Yongsan.
It "symbolizes freedom, peace, and prosperity in the Republic of Korea," Yoon's office said.
The emblem reflects a wish for peace and freedom based on stability and harmony, the office added.
It will be used in earnest starting in November, appearing on the official website of the presidential office as well as on various goods and PR materials.
(END)