(LEAD) New logo of S. Korea's presidential office unveiled

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office made public its new emblem Sunday, more than five months after Yoon Suk-yeol began his term at the Yongsan office in central Seoul.
He moved the country's presidential office to the Yongsan compound from Cheong Wa Dae in a northern part of the capital.
The new logo features two phoenixes symbolizing the nation's president and its national flower, the Rose of Sharon, against the backdrop of the building that contains the presidential office in Yongsan. The shape of a house with blue-tile roof, which was symbolic of Cheong Wa Dae, has been removed.
It "symbolizes freedom, peace, and prosperity in the Republic of Korea," Yoon's office said.
The emblem reflects a wish for peace and freedom based on stability and harmony, the office added.
It will be used in earnest starting in November, appearing on the official website of the presidential office as well as on various goods and PR materials.
Meanwhile, Yoon's office is ramping up efforts to counter what it views as negative or false news on his policy and job performance, as his approval ratings hover around 30 percent.
It has launched a "fact-checking" section on the website of the presidential office that is meant to counter fake news spreading through media reports and postings on online communities. The new page is titled "The fact is this."
"There have been a lot of cases of information that is not true at all going on for months or spreading on social media," a presidential official said, stressing the need to draw a line between fake and true news, while accepting "reasonable criticism."
