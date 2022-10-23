Lydia Ko cruises to 18th career LPGA title in S. Korea

Ko shot a seven-under 65 on Sunday to take the BMW Ladies Championship by four shots over Andrea Lee of the United States at 21-under 267 at Oak Valley Country Club. Ko recorded eight birdies against one bogey at the par-72, 6,608-yard track in the mountains in Wonju, some 85 kilometers east of Seoul, and bagged US$300,000. This is Ko's first victory in South Korea, where she was born and lived before moving to New Zealand at age four.