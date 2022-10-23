Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Yu-na #wedding

Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na unveils wedding ceremony photos

17:41 October 23, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na disclosed her wedding ceremony photos Sunday, one day after tying the knot with Korean classical singer Kim Woo-rim.

The former figure skater posted photos on her Instagram, saying she is grateful to everybody who congratulated her on her wedding.

The ceremony was held at a Seoul hotel Saturday, open only to friends and family.

South Korean former figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and South Korean classical singer Ko Woo-rim walk down the aisle for a wedding ceremony in Seoul on Oct. 22, 2022, in this image captured from Kim Yu-na's Instagram. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim, 32, is one of the most beloved athletes in South Korean sports history. She won the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and followed that up with the silver medal in 2014. Kim remains the only South Korean figure skater to have won an Olympic medal. She also counts two world championships among her international titles.

The groom is a 27-year-old member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella.

South Korean former figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and South Korean classical singer Ko Woo-rim (R) face each other at a wedding ceremony in Seoul on Oct. 22, 2022, in this image captured from Kim Yu-na's Instagram. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK