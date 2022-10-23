Figure skating legend Kim Yu-na unveils wedding ceremony photos
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na disclosed her wedding ceremony photos Sunday, one day after tying the knot with Korean classical singer Kim Woo-rim.
The former figure skater posted photos on her Instagram, saying she is grateful to everybody who congratulated her on her wedding.
The ceremony was held at a Seoul hotel Saturday, open only to friends and family.
Kim, 32, is one of the most beloved athletes in South Korean sports history. She won the gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and followed that up with the silver medal in 2014. Kim remains the only South Korean figure skater to have won an Olympic medal. She also counts two world championships among her international titles.
The groom is a 27-year-old member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella.
