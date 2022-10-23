Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Jong-un #Xi Jinping

N. Korean leader sends congratulatory letter after Xi secures 3rd term

17:47 October 23, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent his congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping after Xi was appointed as leader of the country for an unprecedented third term, its state media reported Sunday.

Kim sent the letter after China's Communist Party formally reelected Xi the party's general secretary for another five years, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"I, together with you, will shape a more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavors for its realization so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries," Kim wrote in the letter posted by the KCNA, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK