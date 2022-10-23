S. Korean-born Kiwi Lydia Ko proud of heritage, victory in country of birth

"I think to be able to win these days, you've got to play well all four of these rounds because you're playing against the world's best players, and one mediocre round puts you a few shots behind," she said. "I think people underestimate what the level of the LPGA is and what the level of women's golf is right now. I think this is probably one of my best seasons I've had, and I wanted to finish my season off strong, including this one, with only three events to go."