Ulsan Hyundai FC celebrate K League 1 title in front of home fans

18:08 October 23, 2022

ULSAN, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC celebrated their first South Korean football title in 17 years in front of their home fans Sunday, a week after locking down the championship with an away victory.

In their final match of the 2022 K League 1 season, Ulsan lost to Jeju United 2-1 at Munsu Football Stadium in the southeastern city of Ulsan. But the ultimately meaningless defeat did little to dampen the celebratory mood for Ulsan.

Ulsan Hyundai FC players and coaches celebrate their 2022 K League 1 championship following a match against Jeju United at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ulsan had already clinched the title with a 2-1 victory over Gangwon FC last Sunday. That pushed Ulsan to 76 points, six clear of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with one match left, ensuring the five-time defending champions wouldn't be able to catch them.

Ulsan finished runners-up to Jeonbuk in each of the past three years before returning the favor this year.

Also around the K League 1 on Sunday, Jeonbuk beat Incheon United 2-1 to finish with 73 points. Pohang Steelers got past Gangwon FC 1-0 and ended in third place at 60 points.

Incheon United finished in fourth with 54 points, followed by Jeju at 52 points and Gangwon at 49 points.

Ulsan and Jeonbuk punched their tickets to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League for next year, with Pohang also earning a spot.

The FA Cup champions from South Korea will also receive an AFC Champions League ticket. If Jeonbuk defeat FC Seoul for the FA Cup title later this month, then Pohang will advance to the AFC Champions League group stage and the fourth-place Incheon will enter the playoffs.

Jeonbuk forward Cho Gue-sung grabbed the scoring title with 17 goals, thanks to a brace in Sunday's match. Cho was tied with Jeju United's Joo Min-kyu in the goal total, but Cho will get the scoring title because he played in fewer matches, 31 to 37.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Lee Ki-je led the league with 14 assists, one ahead of Kim Dae-won of Gangwon FC.

Ulsan Hyundai FC players celebrate a goal by Lee Chung-yong (C) against Jeju United during the clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

