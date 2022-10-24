Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- New Chinese cabinet filled with Xi's close aides (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Xi solidifies absolute power, opens 3rd term (Kookmin Daily)
-- Xi secures lifetime dictatorship (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to inject 50 tln won to calm corporate bond market jitters (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi consolidates unrivaled power (Segye Times)
-- Xi fills new leadership with close confidants (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't launches 50 tln-won liquidity program to ease concerns in corporate bond market (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emperor Xi (Hankyoreh)
-- Xi completes his empire (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't funnels 50 tln won into tight corporate bond market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't belatedly makes efforts to calm corporate bond market fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea caught in the superpower squeeze (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea readies emergency liquidity to contain 'Legoland Crisis' (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to inject over $35 bln into market to avoid liquidity crisis (Korea Times)
