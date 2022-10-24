(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 24)

More underlying causes of the worsening financial crunch can be attributed to higher interest rates and falling asset prices which are increasing borrowing costs and default risks for cash-strapped corporations. If the Bank of Korea (BOK) continues to push up its benchmark interest rate following the U.S.' aggressive monetary tightening, the country may face what is reminiscent of the 2008 global financial crisis or a 1997-98 Asian currency turmoil. The risks of default are especially high for construction firms with a heavy reliance on project financing and securities companies with high exposures to such financing.