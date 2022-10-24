S. Korea to participate in U.S.-led cyber exercise for 1st time
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is set to participate in a U.S.-led multinational exercise on cyber operations this week, the defense ministry said Monday, amid growings security threats from North Korea.
Eighteen personnel from the South's military will join the Cyber Flag exercise to be held from Monday to Friday in Virginia, according to the ministry. Since 2011, the U.S. Cyber Command has conducted the exercise annually to enhance the readiness of Washington and its allies against malicious cyber activities.
"Our military's participation in the Cyber Flag exercise will provide an important opportunity to strengthen the readiness among allies against cyber threats and build partnerships," said Brig. Gen. Kim Han-sung, commander of the Cyber Operations Command in Seoul.
The exercise, which includes both seminars and cyber field training, will be joined by 25 countries this year.
In May, President Yoon Suk-yeol and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed during their first summit to "deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and cybersecurity."
