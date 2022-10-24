POSCO Chemical Q3 net profit up 60.5 pct to 65.6 bln won
14:11 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.6 billion won (US$45.7 million), up 60.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 159.9 percent on-year to 81.8 billion won. Revenue increased 108.6 percent to 1.05 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 56.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword