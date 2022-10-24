Military reports 124 additional COVID-19 cases
14:36 October 24, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,350, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 70 from the Army, 23 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy and nine from the Marine Corps.
There were also five cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 1,399 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword