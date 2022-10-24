Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 124 additional COVID-19 cases

14:36 October 24, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,350, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 70 from the Army, 23 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy and nine from the Marine Corps.

There were also five cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 1,399 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken May 25, 2021, shows service members getting tested for COVID-19 at a screening center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK