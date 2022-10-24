Underachieving clubs vying for championship at nat'l football tournament

Jeonbuk saw their record streak of five consecutive K League 1 titles come to a screeching halt this fall. They opened the year with sights set on "treble," or winning three major trophies in one year. In addition to coming up short in the domestic league, Jeonbuk were knocked out of the semifinals at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in August. That leaves the FA Cup final as their only chance to lift a trophy in 2022.