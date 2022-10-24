Go to Contents
Yoon calls for war against drug crimes

16:56 October 24, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for special measures to address drug crimes, saying they must be stopped before they become a national-level threat.

Yoon gave the instructions during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at his office, leading the government to plan comprehensive measures against drug crimes, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"President Yoon emphasized that we desperately need to wage war against drugs as a society before drugs spread beyond the manageable critical level to a national-level risk," Lee said.

"Regarding the sharp increase in young drug offenders online and beyond, he called for coming up with special measures with a sense of duty that we must protect our future generations," he added.

Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

