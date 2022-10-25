(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 25)

Kim is said to have demanded 2 billion won ($1.39 million) from Yoo Dong-gyu, former chief of the planning headquarters of Seongnam Development Corp. affiliated with Seongnam. Yoo conveyed Kim's demand to Nam Wook, a member of a small group of Daejang-dong developers. Nam is said to have delivered 847 million won from April to August last year to Jeong Min-yong, a former staff member of the strategic business team of the corporation. Jeong passed the money to Yoo, and Yoo handed it to Kim.