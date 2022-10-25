(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 25)
Return to one-man rule
Xi's unchecked power poses challenges to world
Chinese President Xi Jinping has emerged stronger as he grabbed a historic third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Sunday for another five-year stay in power. Xi was named again as the head of the Central Military Commission in charge of the People's Liberation Army. Xi managed to consolidate his power by filling the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the party's apex of power, with his loyalists.
They include Li Qiang, the party chief of Shanghai, who was tapped as the No. 2 man and Zhao Leji, already a committee member, as the No. 3 leader. This indicates the advent of a one-man rule by Xi, putting an end to the decades-long power sharing among the political elite. Xi is likely to seek to stay in power for life beyond CCP founder Mao Zedong's 15-year reign as he already abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, laying the groundwork to govern indefinitely.
The rise of such an "unchecked" stalwart regime in China, equipped with formidable military and economic prowess, will likely increase instability in the world. Stoking such global anxiety, Xi underlined the need for China to make strenuous efforts to "realize China's dream of a great renaissance of the Chinese people." "The world needs China," Xi said.
Many fear Xi will likely adopt "excessive" measures for the sake of maximizing the core interests of China. China is currently engaged in a vehement hegemony war with the United State and the rivalry will likely intensify further as China is poised to take more aggressive diplomatic approaches based on its "warrior wolf diplomacy."
Xi already made it clear on Oct. 16 that China will not rule out the use of force to unite Taiwan with the mainland. Taiwan has been the most volatile issue between the two great powers. Northeast Asia, including South Korea, may face a grave crisis situation should China attempt to actually use military force against Taiwan. For South Korea, in particular, such a scenario will be a nightmare as it will prompt the U.S. to mobilize its forces stationed in the South and ask Seoul to join efforts to defend Taiwan.
This means South Korea can be dragged into regional conflicts against its own will. This may also deteriorate Seoul's capabilities to counter possible military provocations by North Korea. Pyongyang is likely to conduct its seventh nuclear test anytime. To sum things up, Xi's power consolidation and the escalating Sino-U.S. confrontation will further complicate the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.
Under this circumstance, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration should map out a well-conceived diplomatic strategy to tackle rapid changes taking place in China and East Asia. It needs to engage in more brisk dialogue with China on security and economic issues while cementing its alliance with the U.S. For this, it is necessary for both Seoul and Beijing to seek a summit between Yoon and Xi at an appropriate time.
