Han Seung-soo elected as head of former U.N. General Assembly presidents' council
09:22 October 25, 2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chairperson of a council of past U.N. General Assembly presidents, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N. on Monday.
Han was elected to lead the Council of Presidents of General Assembly (CPGA) for a three-year term at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday, along with Jan Kavan, former Czech foreign minister, as vice chairperson.
Han served as the president of the 56th U.N. General Assembly in 2001 during his term as South Korea's foreign minister. CPGA was founded in 1997.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword