Shinhan Financial Group Q3 net profit up 41.7 pct to 1.61 tln won
10:11 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.61 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 41.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.66 trillion won, up 3.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 72.8 percent to 24.32 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.54 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
