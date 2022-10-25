4 clubs to duke it out for 2 spots in top football league in 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two upcoming playoff series will determine the fate of four South Korean football clubs for next year, with two of them looking to stay in the top division and the two others trying to replace them.
Starting this year, up to three teams in the K League 1 clubs can be relegated to the K League 2. The last-place Seongnam FC will be directly relegated, while the two teams directly above them, Gimcheon Sangmu FC and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, have dropped into the promotion-relegation playoffs.
From the K League 2, Gwangju FC earned direction promotion to the top division after running the table in the lower league. Daejeon Hana Citizen FC and FC Anyang will be in the promotion-relegation playoffs.
The matchups are: FC Anyang versus Suwon, and Daejeon against Gimcheon.
The first legs will both be played at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the K League 2 clubs as home teams.
On Saturday, Suwon will host the second leg at 2 p.m., and Gimcheon will be home starting at 4 p.m.
Since the promotion-relegation system was put in place in 2013, Suwon have never been in the K League 2. Gimcheon just earned the promotion for this year after winning the K League 2 in 2021.
Daejeon last competed in the K League 1 in 2015, while FC Anyang have never been up in the top division. Daejeon lost to Gangwon FC in last year's promotion-relegation playoff. This is FC Anyang's first appearance in these playoffs.
Suwon Samsung, with four K League titles, 14 other domestic trophies and two Asian club championships, will be the most decorated club to end up in the K League 2 if they don't get past FC Anyang.
FC Anyang only conceded 41 goals in 41 matches, ranking second in the K League 2, while Suwon Samsung had one of the most anemic offenses in the K League 1 with 44 goals in 38 matches.
Gimcheon Sangmu are a military club made up of conscripted players fulfilling their military duty. They inevitably lose key players each season when they get discharged, and they suffered a particularly stinging loss when striker Cho Gue-sung, the K League 1 scoring champion, completed his service in midseason.
Daejeon closed out their season on a nine-match undefeated streak, allowing just seven goals in that span. They led the K League 2 with 70 goals in 40 matches.
K League 2 teams won the first four promotion-relegation playoffs, from 2013 to 2016, but K League 1 sides claimed the three of the next four playoffs.
