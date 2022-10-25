Seoul shares nearly flat in late Tue. morning trade
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks moved almost flat late Tuesday morning, with bearish steel and chemical blue-chips capping the gains extended by big tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.18 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,237.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics was up 1 percent, and top battery producer LG Energy Solution advanced over 2 percent. Biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion also climbed nearly 3 percent.
But steelmaker POSCO Holdings plummeted more than 4 percent, and leading chemical company LG Chem dipped over 3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,439.00 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.7 won from Monday's close.
