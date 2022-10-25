Hana Financial Group Q3 net profit up 20.6 pct to 1.13 tln won
13:27 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.13 trillion won (US$790.1 million), up 20.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.47 trillion won, up 28.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 133.8 percent to 31.1 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 941.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
