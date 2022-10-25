Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Tuesday for bipartisan cooperation to cope with threats from North Korea and economic difficulties as he explained his administration's first budget proposal in a parliamentary speech boycotted by the opposition party.
Yoon outlined the details of the 639 trillion won (US$443 billion) proposal in a half-empty National Assembly hall as lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) refused to listen in protest of the prosecution's recent raid of its headquarters and other actions it described as suppression of the opposition.
(LEAD) Main opposition party boycotts Yoon's budget speech
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) boycotted President Yoon Suk-yeol's budget speech Tuesday in protest of what it calls suppression of the opposition, marking the first such boycott in South Korea's history.
DP lawmakers did not attend the 10 a.m. session and instead held a silent protest upon Yoon's arrival at the National Assembly. DP leaders also stayed away from a meeting Yoon held with the National Assembly speaker and other key figures ahead of the speech.
(LEAD) Inflation expectations inch up in Oct. amid interest rate hikes: BOK survey
SEOUL -- South Korea's inflation expectations edged up on-month in October amid the Bank of Korea (BOK)'s aggressive rate hikes to bring price growth under control, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.
Ordinary people expected consumer prices will grow 4.3 percent over the next one year, up 0.1 percentage point from 4.2 percent polled the previous month, according to the poll conducted by the BOK.
S. Korea's currency tumbles amid global tightening, weak Chinese yuan
SEJONG -- The South Korean currency hit a new yearly low against the U.S. dollar during the intraday trading on Tuesday, amid lingering concerns over aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and the weak Chinese yuan.
The won traded at 1,444 won at the opening bell, down 4.3 won from the previous close, and reached 1,444.2 won later in the session. It marked the lowest level since 1,488 won posted during trading hours on March 16, 2009.
Edison Motors chief indicted for profiting from alleged stock price manipulation
SEOUL -- The chief of South Korean electric bus maker Edison Motors Co. has been indicted on charges of gaining illegal profits from stock trading after the share price of a subsidiary rose during the company's attempt to acquire SsangYong Motors Co., officials said Tuesday.
The Southern District Prosecutors Office said it has indicted Chairman Kang Young-kwon, with physical detention, along with two other executives on charges of violating the Capital Market Act and related laws.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases sharply bounced back to over 40,000 Tuesday, sharply rebounding after showing a gradual decline in the past week.
The country reported 43,759 new COVID-19 infections, including 71 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,355,350, the Korea Disease and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
PM calls for preemptive responses to economic risks
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for preemptive responses to downside economic risks to cope with rising volatility in financial markets.
With major economies jacking up interest rates to deal with red-hot inflation, "concerns are also growing over uncertainties and volatility in our financial market," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
Han Seung-soo elected as head of former U.N. General Assembly presidents' council
NEW YORK -- Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo has been elected as the chairperson of a council of past U.N. General Assembly presidents, according to Seoul's permanent mission to the U.N. on Monday.
Han was elected to lead the Council of Presidents of General Assembly (CPGA) for a three-year term at the group's annual meeting held in New York last Thursday, along with Jan Kavan, former Czech foreign minister, as vice chairperson.
