(LEAD) Kia Q3 net plunges on recall costs
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Tuesday it third-quarter net profit plunged 60 percent from a year earlier on recall costs involving engine-related services.
Net profit for the three months ended in September fell to 458.89 billion won (US$319 million) from 1.13 trillion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
Kia put aside 1.54 trillion won to cover recall costs for additional complaints involving the Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine and offer other customer services in the third quarter.
It is the second time for the maker of the K5 sedan and the Telluride SUV to reflect massive recall costs in its quarterly bottom line.
In 2019, Hyundai Motor Group reached a settlement with car owners over problems with the Theta II GDi engine, such as engine stalling and non-collision fires, in the United States.
Kia reflected 1.3 trillion won in recall costs in the quarterly results of 2020, and its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. set aside 2.1 trillion won for the same purpose.
In this past quarter, Hyundai reflected 1.36 trillion won in recall costs.
Operating profit for the third quarter also fell 42 percent to 768.23 billion won from 1.33 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 31 percent to 23.16 trillion won from 17.75 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, Kia's net income fell 4 percent to 3.37 trillion won from 3.51 trillion won. Operating profit rose 19 percent to 4.61 trillion won on sales of 63.39 trillion won, up 20 percent from a year ago.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)