Ruling party selects 5-term lawmaker Chung Woo-taik as deputy assembly speaker candidate
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday held a general meeting of its lawmakers and selected five-term Rep. Chung Woo-taik as a deputy National Assembly speaker candidate.
The nomination was made to replace Rep. Chung Jin-suk, who offered to step down from the post after taking the helm of the PPP's emergency leadership committee last month.
Rep. Chung Woo-taik will serve as deputy assembly speaker until the current parliament dissolves on May 29, 2024, if his appointment motion passes through a plenary session vote.
"I will work to fulfill my role and become a strong deputy assembly speaker," he said.
The parliament appoints two deputy speakers each from the ruling and main opposition parties.
Currently, Rep. Kim Jin-pyo and Rep. Kim Young-joo of the main opposition Democratic Party are serving as National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)