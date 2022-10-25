Go to Contents
Ruling party selects 5-term lawmaker Chung Woo-taik as deputy assembly speaker candidate

14:37 October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday held a general meeting of its lawmakers and selected five-term Rep. Chung Woo-taik as a deputy National Assembly speaker candidate.

The nomination was made to replace Rep. Chung Jin-suk, who offered to step down from the post after taking the helm of the PPP's emergency leadership committee last month.

Rep. Chung Woo-taik will serve as deputy assembly speaker until the current parliament dissolves on May 29, 2024, if his appointment motion passes through a plenary session vote.

"I will work to fulfill my role and become a strong deputy assembly speaker," he said.

The parliament appoints two deputy speakers each from the ruling and main opposition parties.

Currently, Rep. Kim Jin-pyo and Rep. Kim Young-joo of the main opposition Democratic Party are serving as National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

Rep. Chung Woo-taik of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a general meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 25, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

