Military reports 400 more COVID-19 cases
14:43 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 400 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 284,750, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 274 from the Army, 55 from the Air Force, 26 from the Navy and 12 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 1,410 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword