Woori Financial Group Q3 net profit up 13.2 pct to 933.4 bln won
14:41 October 25, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 933.4 billion won (US$650.8 million), up 13.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.27 trillion won, up 16.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 135.4 percent to 20.44 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 871.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword