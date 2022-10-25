Police investigate discovery of skeletal remains of N.K. defector
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Police said Tuesday they are investigating the death of a female North Korean defector whose skeletal remains were found at her home in western Seoul last week.
The 40-something woman, whose identity was withheld, was discovered dead at her home last Wednesday in an Yangcheon Ward rental apartment complex run by Seoul Housing & Communities Corp. (SH).
Her body was found by an SH employee who came to visit her home to renew her rental contract, police said, adding she was living alone there.
Police speculate that she may have died last winter because she was wearing winter clothes at the time of discovery.
She had worked as a counselor for North Korean defectors before quitting her job in 2017, police noted.
Police plan to ask the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy on her body to find the cause of her death or whether there had been any foul play.
