Yoon congratulates China's Xi on 3rd term

21:55 October 25, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent a message of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his election for a third term, Yoon's office said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for a third five-year term.

In the letter sent Monday, Yoon told Xi he looked forward to communication and cooperation to improve the relations between the two nations, the presidential office said in a release.

This combined image shows South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (Yonhap)

