07:05 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's budget speech delivers divided politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's budget speech without opposition party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition party boycotts president's budget speech for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, opposition boycotts speech (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition boycotts president's speech amid economic, security difficulties (Segye Times)
-- Major firms face financing difficulties amid high interest rate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for parliamentary support for budget passage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented boycott of opposition at budget speech (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, but parliamentary seats were empty (Hankook Ilbo)
-- High-interest lenders reduce new loans (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fear of 2nd Legoland crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP boycotts Yoon's lean budget presentation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon explains NK threat, budget to half-empty National Assembly (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls for stronger social safety net amid opposition boycott (Korea Times)
(END)

