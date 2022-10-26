Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon's budget speech delivers divided politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon's budget speech without opposition party (Kookmin Daily)

-- Opposition party boycotts president's budget speech for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, opposition boycotts speech (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition boycotts president's speech amid economic, security difficulties (Segye Times)

-- Major firms face financing difficulties amid high interest rate (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for parliamentary support for budget passage (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unprecedented boycott of opposition at budget speech (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon stresses welfare for weak people, but parliamentary seats were empty (Hankook Ilbo)

-- High-interest lenders reduce new loans (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fear of 2nd Legoland crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

