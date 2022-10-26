(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 26)

Such measures are certainly expected to soften the impact from the Legoland-linked credit crunch, but it is no time to heave a sigh of relief yet. With the real estate market slump, outstanding debt based on real estate project financing is estimated to stand at 112 trillion won as of June. If asset-backed securities issued by brokerages are included, the figure reaches as high as 152 trillion won -- a vast amount of debt that could add to risks for the local financial market.