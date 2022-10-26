SK hynix Q3 net income down 66.7 pct to 1.1 tln won
08:11 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.1 trillion won (US$769.4 million), down 66.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.65 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 4.17 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 7 percent to 10.98 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.83 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
