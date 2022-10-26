Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 20
Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/11 Sunny 20
(END)